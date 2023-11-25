AXQ Capital LP Takes $301,000 Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,651,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $1,769,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 417,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,953. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.99 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $42.99 and a one year high of $85.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.24. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $83.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

