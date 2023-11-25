AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

AXQ Capital LP purchased a new position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,358,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,148 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after acquiring an additional 799,601 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,505,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,351,000 after acquiring an additional 696,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2,181.4% during the first quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 667,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,643,000 after acquiring an additional 638,222 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.69.

Alliant Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

LNT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,577. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $57.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $51.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.06%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.