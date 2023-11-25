AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in AptarGroup by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in AptarGroup by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in AptarGroup by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of ATR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.53. 65,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,470. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.50 and a 12 month high of $133.79.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.92 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.46, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,418.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Monnas Giovanna Kampouri sold 2,387 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.38, for a total transaction of $306,443.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,370.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATR

About AptarGroup

(Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.