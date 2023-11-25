AXQ Capital LP Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,058,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029,807 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,801,000 after acquiring an additional 621,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,583,609,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,281 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,642,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,910,000 after acquiring an additional 310,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.90 and a fifty-two week high of $104.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66. The company has a market cap of $122.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.