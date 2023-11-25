AXQ Capital LP Trims Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

AXQ Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 56.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. AXQ Capital LP’s holdings in Cable One were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 124,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,653,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,906,000 after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.00.

Cable One Stock Up 0.9 %

CABO traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.90. 23,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,120. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $595.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $638.58. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 0.92. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $519.23 and a fifty-two week high of $861.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). The firm had revenue of $420.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.08%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

