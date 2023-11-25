B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $8,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.1% during the second quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 10.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,451. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $717.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,253. The company has a market capitalization of $94.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.52. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $397.06 and a 12 month high of $728.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $639.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $638.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. StockNews.com began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $825.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.00.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

