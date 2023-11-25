B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 26,313 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,313 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $495,973,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $340,672,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,323,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,352,000 after purchasing an additional 377,737 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.77. 314,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $79.04 and a twelve month high of $122.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading

