B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 42,044 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,044 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.16% of The Ensign Group worth $8,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $957,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 54.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of ENSG stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.60. 72,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,575. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.30. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.50 and a 12-month high of $109.68. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $940.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 18.15%. On average, analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $92,475.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,533,770.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.84, for a total value of $195,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 934 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total transaction of $92,475.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,770.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,602 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

