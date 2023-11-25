B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 53,706 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.23% of Fox Factory worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.
Fox Factory Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. 121,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $127.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.
