B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 53,706 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 127.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,706 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.23% of Fox Factory worth $10,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 21.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter valued at approximately $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 114,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fox Factory stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.23. 121,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,293. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $95.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $331.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.68 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FOXF. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Fox Factory from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Fox Factory in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Fox Factory from $112.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

