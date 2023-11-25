B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Buys 76,103 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 137,862 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,103 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.19% of Five9 worth $11,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after acquiring an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 9.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,919,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,134,000 after purchasing an additional 330,256 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 64.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,878 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after buying an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.30. The company had a trading volume of 240,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,824. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $89.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $230.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.10 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Five9 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

