B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Grows Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.08% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $7,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RGA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of RGA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $162.38. The company had a trading volume of 106,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.06. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $163.97. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.15%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In related news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

