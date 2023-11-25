B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $10.18 Million Stock Holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 97.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 22,654 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned 0.39% of Kadant worth $10,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Kadant by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $264.71. 22,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.89. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.02 and a 52 week high of $266.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.45. Kadant had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $244.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Kadant’s payout ratio is 11.84%.

In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total value of $287,187.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,622.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Kadant news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 400 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.22, for a total value of $87,288.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,307 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.73, for a total transaction of $287,187.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 508 shares in the company, valued at $111,622.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,798,693. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Kadant in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

