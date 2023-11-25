B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $6.95 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,383 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 98,818.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,922,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,451,792,000 after purchasing an additional 15,906,784 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 41,880.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,703,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,814,000 after buying an additional 5,689,938 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after buying an additional 3,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,177,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 193.0% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 936,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,493,000 after acquiring an additional 616,893 shares during the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $530.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $560.00 to $551.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $467.00 to $458.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $445.57.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total value of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $370.19. 1,275,270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,623,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The company has a market cap of $106.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $378.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.97.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

