B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $8.17 Million Stock Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 116.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 211,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 113,714 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 700,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 65,455 shares during the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $989,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,564,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,476,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 669,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,834,000 after purchasing an additional 56,079 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.89.

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

IPG traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.62. 1,045,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,267. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

