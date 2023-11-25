B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $8.38 Million Position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,375 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.19% of Hamilton Lane worth $8,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 71.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 44.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 321.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HLNE stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $94.90. 36,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,323. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $62.47 and a fifty-two week high of $95.00.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Profile

(Free Report)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Featured Articles

