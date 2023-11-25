B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,334 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,475,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.59.

HCA traded down $0.83 on Friday, reaching $252.18. The company had a trading volume of 435,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,746. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $215.96 and a 1 year high of $304.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

