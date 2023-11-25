B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Free Report) by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,896 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.29% of Innospec worth $7,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IOSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 7.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,302,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 20.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Innospec in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Innospec news, Director Larry Padfield sold 977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $99,204.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innospec Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IOSP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $106.43. The stock had a trading volume of 43,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,371. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.16. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $464.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innospec Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Innospec’s payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

