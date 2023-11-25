B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,599 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.22% of Moelis & Company worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 380.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.97. The company had a trading volume of 162,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,443. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $52.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $272.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 19,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $819,660.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,131.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MC shares. StockNews.com lowered Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $36.67.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

