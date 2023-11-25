B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Increases Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in PayPal were worth $11,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in PayPal by 11.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,670,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $177,910,000 after purchasing an additional 271,041 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $596,000. Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $713,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 49.5% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

PayPal Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $55.76. 6,846,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,112,843. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $62.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

