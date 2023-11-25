B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,533 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 34,687 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $359,140,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 646,049 shares of company stock worth $78,636,116 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $115.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,159,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106,913. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.89. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

