B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Purchases 163,102 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 278.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,102 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned about 0.11% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $10,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 43.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,000,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754,581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 47.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020,576 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,015,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 37.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,749,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,938 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,570,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,939,000 after purchasing an additional 960,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 43,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.00. 1,510,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,400. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a 200 day moving average of $43.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 20.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

