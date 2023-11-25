B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Raises Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,141 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 44,458 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $8,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 47.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 114,407,642 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,774,308,000 after purchasing an additional 36,640,866 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 25,748,754 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $853,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,274 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,079,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,759,000 after purchasing an additional 387,735 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $38.06. 2,266,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,985. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.12.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,418. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $643,986.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,893,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

