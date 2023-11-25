B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 22,714 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,714 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.40, for a total transaction of $662,510.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,963 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.75. 3,708,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,208,822. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $139.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.