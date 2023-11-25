B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 7,177 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG reduced its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,177 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,238,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $55.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 393,246 shares of company stock worth $20,793,807 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

