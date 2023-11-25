B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Sells 84,708 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,708 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in AT&T by 102,614.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after purchasing an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,070,214,000 after buying an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,198,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.21. 12,431,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,031,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $115.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -72.08%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.