B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Takes $9.27 Million Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 210,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,270,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG owned approximately 0.09% of US Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 110.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,025,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,879,000 after buying an additional 9,471,020 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in US Foods by 75.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,756,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,753 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in US Foods by 15.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,055,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,092 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $68,956,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $50,355,000. 98.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Foods stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.23. 772,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,954. US Foods Holding Corp. has a one year low of $33.68 and a one year high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USFD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on US Foods from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

