B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.1% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Chevron by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 79,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Kooman & Associates increased its holdings in Chevron by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.90. 3,861,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,280,597. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.72 and a 52-week high of $187.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.73.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

