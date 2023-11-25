Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Francis P. Patchel Sells 1,964 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $12,726.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 187,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,419.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $6.60 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLZE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.