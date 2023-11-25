Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Sells $10,707.20 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 1,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $10,707.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 171,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 21st, Tina Cessna sold 1,287 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $8,339.76.
Backblaze stock opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.14.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Backblaze by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 537,565 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 0.8% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,100,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,154 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Backblaze by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 395,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.23% of the company’s stock.
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
