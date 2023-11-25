Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Receives $146.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $146.67.
A number of analysts have commented on BMI shares. Northcoast Research cut shares of Badger Meter from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.
Shares of BMI stock opened at $149.66 on Friday. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $103.93 and a 12 month high of $170.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.77.
Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Badger Meter will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is 37.24%.
Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.
