Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BANR. Stephens cut their price target on Banner from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Banner from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Banner Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Banner stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $44.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner has a one year low of $39.31 and a one year high of $71.63.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $154.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Banner had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 26.88%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Banner will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 126.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 923.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

