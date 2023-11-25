Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer Acquires 15,267 Shares

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 15,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.20 per share, with a total value of C$247,325.40.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE:ABX opened at C$22.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of C$38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 551.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$21.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.21. Barrick Gold Co. has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.4231266 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,350.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.44.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

