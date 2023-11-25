BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 465.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 6,368.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in BCE by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 14,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in BCE by 420.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $39.68. 609,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,325. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.04. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.6969 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.01%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.43.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

