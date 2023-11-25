Beacon Minerals Limited (BCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 27th

Beacon Minerals Limited (ASX:BCN – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.001 per share on Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th.
Beacon Minerals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.40.
Beacon Minerals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Beacon Minerals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/20 – 11/24
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.