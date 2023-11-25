Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Belden in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Belden from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $68.50 on Tuesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.37.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Belden will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Belden by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Belden during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Belden by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Belden by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 403.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

