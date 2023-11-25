Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 979,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.35% of Bentley Systems worth $53,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 261.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.3% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In related news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total value of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,153,729.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,838.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,086 shares of company stock worth $10,592,409. 21.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BSY

Bentley Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY opened at $52.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 98.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $55.37.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.