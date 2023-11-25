BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 2,000 Shares of Stock

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $21,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,958,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,196,721.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Friday, November 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,888 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $72,737.28.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,821 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $124,829.76.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 29,563 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.36 per share, for a total transaction of $306,272.68.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,008 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.39 per share, with a total value of $145,543.12.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 39,865 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.92 per share, with a total value of $395,460.80.

On Monday, October 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 38,677 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.37 per share, for a total transaction of $401,080.49.

On Thursday, October 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $184,642.29.

On Monday, October 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,763 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $170,982.60.

On Friday, October 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 510 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.08 per share, with a total value of $5,140.80.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 500 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $5,080.00.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $12.10.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,298,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 24.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 10.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 465,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 42,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 60.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 122,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.