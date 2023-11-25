BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,997 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,648 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $9,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLE. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the first quarter worth $63,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $83,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $115,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II in the second quarter worth $148,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.12 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.15%.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

