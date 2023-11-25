Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Acquires 77,120 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,823 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,120 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $32,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in Best Buy by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 400 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $93.32.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 63.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

