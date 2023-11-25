Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 861.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,918 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $23,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHTR. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Charter Communications by 54.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Charter Communications by 364.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $405.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $426.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $395.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $501.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Charter Communications

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.