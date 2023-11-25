Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 529 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $38,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,309,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $320,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,543,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,946,000 after purchasing an additional 74,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,365,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $181,302,000 after buying an additional 176,751 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGA. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $162.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $163.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.55 and a 200 day moving average of $145.06. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.86.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.15%.

In other news, EVP Ronald Herrmann sold 510 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total value of $82,135.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

