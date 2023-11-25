Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,971,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 394,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,338,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 154,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 67,776 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after purchasing an additional 192,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,681,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,647,000 after buying an additional 29,376 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON stock opened at $69.28 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ON. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

