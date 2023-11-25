Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $26,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.69. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The firm had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.64.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

