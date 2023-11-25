Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,710 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PACCAR worth $24,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,945,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,889,000 after purchasing an additional 564,176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PACCAR by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in PACCAR by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 760,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,576,000 after acquiring an additional 577,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth $670,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.32.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $250,593.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $92.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

