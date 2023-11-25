Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,680 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 49,697 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $40,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Target by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dohj LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Up 0.7 %

TGT stock opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

