Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Essent Group worth $26,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

Essent Group stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Essent Group Dividend Announcement

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.09. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $296.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $96,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Sunday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Essent Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Essent Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Essent Group in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Essent Group

(Free Report)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

