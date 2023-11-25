Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $36.88 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,516 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $36,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,961,792,000 after purchasing an additional 569,875,539 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fiserv by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,887,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,831,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,280,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,017,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $125.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The firm has a market cap of $78.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

