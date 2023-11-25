Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 108,665 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,665 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Moderna worth $42,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 15.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Moderna by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 39,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Moderna by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,816,000 after purchasing an additional 21,282 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 11.5% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,302,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,754,000 after purchasing an additional 57,540 shares in the last quarter. 64.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,731,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at $230,597,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $130,536.35. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,588,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,734,213.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,997,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,597,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,665 shares of company stock worth $14,363,318 over the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Stock Up 0.4 %

MRNA opened at $78.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.82.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRNA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

