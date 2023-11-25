Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 150,768 Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,597,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dollar General at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Dollar General by 3.0% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $258.01.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

