Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,535 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cencora worth $27,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cencora during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Cencora by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,684,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cencora by 156.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,509,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,116,000 after buying an additional 1,530,083 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cencora alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cencora in a research report on Sunday, October 1st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.36.

Cencora Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE COR opened at $201.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm has a market cap of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.51. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.48 and a 52 week high of $201.48.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $68.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 451.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 23.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total transaction of $4,627,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,744,532.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total transaction of $669,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.